Register
00:48 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens as U.S. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz (not pictured) testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Examining the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019.

    Graham Proposes Changing Senate Rules to Start Impeachment Trial Without Articles From House

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    0 16
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107795/41/1077954196.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001061077954115-graham-proposes-changing-senate-rules-to-start-impeachment-trial-without-articles-from-house/

    On 18 December the US House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, voted to impeach US President Donald Trump on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not yet passed the documents containing the impeachment articles to the Republican-dominated Senate which will start Trump’s trial.

    US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, on Sunday proposed changing Senate rules to start Trump’s impeachment trial in the event the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi does not send the impeachment articles to the Senate by the end of the week.

    "What I would do, if she continues to refuse to send the articles as required by the Constitution, I would work with Senator McConnell to change the rules of the Senate so we could start the trial without her, if necessary," Graham said in a Fox News interview.

    Graham said he hoped that the Senate would hold the trial before the end of January, accusing Pelosi of playing political games by holding the impeachment articles back - a move she threatened earlier until she receives requested information on the form that the Senate trial will take - instead of passing them to the Senate.

    "Well, we’re not going to let Nancy Pelosi use the rules of the Senate to her advantage. This is dangerous to the presidency as an institution. They impeached the president, but the speaker of the House is holding the articles back, trying to extort from the majority leader of the Senate a trial to her liking. They’re trying to hold these articles over the head of the president.”

    Graham suggested that the Senate would change the rules to allow the Republican majority to start the Trump impeachment trial within “Days, not weeks”, while the whole impeachment trial process “should be done in a couple of weeks”.

    “If we don’t get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules, deem them to be delivered to the Senate so we can start the trial, invite the House over to participate if they would like," he said. “If they don’t come, dismiss the case and get on with governing the country.”

    Earlier on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged on the Senate floor that the rules of the chamber prevent him from taking any move to continue the Trump impeachment process unless the articles are passed to him by Speraker of the House Pelosi.

    On 18 December, the US House of Representative voted on two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for freezing military aid to press Kiev to probe political rival Joe Biden.

    Trump denied he did anything wrong, repeatedly dismissing his impeachment as a “witch hunt” by “do-nothing Democrats” aiming to reverse the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

    Related:

    Trump Says Does Not Really Care About Impeachment Trial at Senate
    Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Says He’s Willing to Testify at Pending Senate Impeachment Trial
    Trump Raises $46Mln for US Reelection Campaign Amid Impeachment - Campaign Manager
    US Senator Vows to Introduce Measure to Dismiss Impeachment Next Week
    'Never Underestimate an Impeached President': Critics Weigh in on Baghdad Strike
    Tags:
    impeachment, Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Lindsey Graham, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse