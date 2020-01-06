Register
00:48 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    AOC, Ilhan Omar Accuse Trump of Tweeting 'War Crimes' Threats Against Tehran

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    2120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107629/95/1076299592.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001061077953743-aoc-ilhan-omar-accuse-trump-of-tweeting-war-crimes-threats-against-tehran/

    US President Donald Trump tweeted his threat to Iran claiming that the US military will target 52 areas "important to Iran & the Iranian culture". The tweet led to a barrage of accusations that the president is intending to commit war crimes against the Islamic republic.

    Two Democratic Representatives - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Ilhan Omar, on Saturday accused Trump on Twitter of threatening to commit war crimes against Iran.

    New York representative Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Trump is "threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children" and target "cultural sights" does not make the president a "tough guy" or strategic".

    "It makes you a monster", she said.

    ​Representative Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, also hit back against Trump, tweeting that the US president is threatening to commit "war crimes".

    ​She posted a follow up tweet urging House Democrats to re-assert control over war powers to curb the ability of a US president to launch attacks without Congressional approval.

    ​The statements by the two congresswomen come as key Democratic figures from the progressive wing of the party have introduced a bill to prevent the president from escalating the conflict with Iran and prevent a full-scale war from breaking out.

    Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who has long been an advocate of introducing the war powers act, tweeted on Saturday that he would introduce legislation, alongside Democratic House Representative Ro Khanna, to stop Trump from "illegally" taking the US into a war with Iran.

    ​Speaking to MSNBC on Friday, Khanna noted that the bill will "cut off any funding for offensive action against Iran or Iranian officials."

    Trump's tweeted threats were widely met with scorn, as the president appeared to be threatening to commit war crimes while breaking UNESCO's 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Event of Armed Conflict, which rules out the intentional targeting of cultural heritage sites.

    This follows a Saturday Trump tweet warning Iran that the US would target "52 sites" in Iran, including cultural sites, if it launched a retaliatory attack in response to the killing of top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

    In a dampening of White House rhetoric, the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said in an interview with ABC following Trump's tweet that the US would "act lawfully".

    Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted US drone strike on Friday as he rode in a two-vehicle convoy from the Baghdad airport. The targeted remote killings also assassinated six other members of Iranian-backed militias.

    The Trump administration claimed by way of justifying the assassinations that the general was planning a series of attacks which would put Americans in harm's way.

    Iran has stated that it will respond to the attack with vengeance, leaving many in the region and the world anxiously awaiting the next violent event.

    Related:

    Mike Pompeo Sees 'Real Likelihood' Iran Will Attempt to Strike US Forces
    Supreme Leader Khamenei's Adviser Says Iran Will Target US 'Military Sites' - Report
    Iran Rolls Back Nuke Deal Commitments, Vows to Enrich Uranium Based On Its Tech Needs – Report
    Tags:
    Iran, War Crimes, Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse