Anti-War Protesters Rally in New York Following Soleimani's Killing

Several hundred people joined the rally, with some participants holding Iranian flags and late Soleimani's pictures.
There is a large anti-war protest happening now in Times Square.#NoWarWithIran pic.twitter.com/HKZV1alFCr— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) January 4, 2020
On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.
