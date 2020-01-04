Ex-Fox News Reporter Claims Trump Invited Her to Office to ‘Kiss’ Before He Became President

Former fox News reporter Courtney Friel, currently working CW affiliate KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, claims in her upcoming memoir that US President Donald Trump invited her to come up to his office in the Trump Tower for a kiss, according to The New York Daily News.

In the forthcoming book, which The New York Daily News reportedly obtained a copy, Friel wrote that Trump phoned her at her office weeks after she revealed an interest in working as a judge in his Miss USA beauty pageant, and then told her that in his opinion she was “the hottest one at Fox News”.

“Though he said I couldn’t be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC. Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,’” the journalist reportedly wrote in her book.

In the book, Friel reportedly said that she was “shocked” by the proposition from the now president of the United States, and responded to him by saying: “I believe we’re both married. I quickly ended the call.”

“This proposition made it difficult for me to report with a straight face on Trump running for president. It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them,” she wrote.