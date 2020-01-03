Rep. Maxine Waters Promises Russian Prankster Posing as Greta Thunberg to Save Fictitious Island

This is not the first time that the 81-year-old congresswoman and critic of President Donald Trump becomes the target of pranksters Vovan and Lexus. In 2017, she promised to help the non-existent country of Limpopo, which had suffered from Russian interference in its presidential election.

Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Aleksei Stoliarov (Lexus) posing as environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante called Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who promised to do everything she can to save the island of Chunga-Changa, suffering from terrible ecological problems. The only problem is that Chunga-Changa doesn’t exist and is a fictitious island from a popular Soviet cartoon. The conversation was part of the prankster’s new project "Stars Save the Earth".

The pranksters called the congresswoman, telling her that they were at an ecological protest in North Carolina, which was being held to raise awareness of the troubled island of Chunga-Changa and asked Waters to address the thousands of demonstrators who had come to take part in the strike. Waters agreed. During her speech to the non-existent demonstrators, she praised Greta Thunberg for her tireless work to fight climate change and encouraged the protesters to support Thunberg. “But what’s most important right now is that you all are there working so hard on this issue to make sure that the [Chunga-Changa] island is protected".

The congresswoman also promised to "do everything” that she can to save the island of Chunga-Changa.

After that, the pranksters told Waters about a fictitious meeting with President Donald Trump at the UN climate summit. The prankster posing as Thunberg told Waters how Trump had “confessed” to her that he had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation into his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and that Greta would never achieve her goal. The pranksters claimed that Trump had threatened to put Thunberg on trial. "He [Biden] will go on trial with you and [a] bunch of your ecologists and Democrats. I already have a separate cage for all of you", the pranksters told Maxine Waters.

The duo then claimed that they had Trump’s "statement" on record, which would help the Democrats finish what they started.

"Oh, yes! We are working very hard, we are putting together the facts and we are going after him. We are going to try everything that we have to impeach him”, Waters said.

The congresswoman then invited Thunberg and her father to the United States and asked for a meeting.