US Senator Vows to Introduce Measure to Dismiss Impeachment Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican Senator Josh Hawley said he will introduce legislation on Monday to dismiss impeachment articles against President Donald Trump because the House Democrats have delayed transferring them to the Senate.

The US House impeached Trump before Christmas but Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending the articles to the Senate because the Democrats are unsure they will get a fair trial in the upper chamber.

"Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution," Hawley said in one of several tweets on Thursday.

The US Constitution, Hawley noted, says the Senate has sole power to try impeachment cases and for the first time in history the Democrats are trying to obstruct an impeachment trial.

"Senate should update its rules to dismiss these (bogus) Articles if House Dems refuse to try their case," the senator said.

On 19 December, the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Kiev to probe political rival Joe Biden. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.