Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in North Carolina - Report

Crews from several fire departments reportedly responded to Asheville Regional Airport in the US state of North Carolina after an Airbus 320 made an emergency landing earlier on Thursday.

According to US-based media, a commercial Allegiant flight, en route from Columbus, Ohio, to Sarasota, Florida, was diverted and made an emergency landing in North Carolina at approximately 5 p.m., local time.

The reason behind the emergency landing remains unknown, according to Fox 28.

Last week, four people were reportedly injured when a small airplane crashed outside of Asheville Regional Airport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW