New York City Mayor Slams New Year's Eve Pizza Price Gouging

US media broke the news that Domino’s pizza had inflated prices for their food products to hungry visitors waiting for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. The franchise restaurant reportedly charged $30 for one large pizza - over double the $14.49 regular cost for the same item.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was reportedly indignant with the profiteering business tactics, lashing out at Domino’s on Wednesday, slamming the restaurant chain in a tweet and sharing a picture with the headline from the New York Post, which broke the news earlier.

Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos.



To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias. pic.twitter.com/rO6I9oYIku — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2020

​The media outlet reported, citing visitors, that despite the serious hike in price everyone who ordered delivery of the pizza from Dominos' were satisfied and no one complained.

“It’s absolutely worth it. It was hot. It seems like it just came out of the oven [...] If he comes back, I will buy some more”, one of the visitors waiting in security pens for a chance to watch the fabled Times Square ball drop told the NY Post.

According to the media report, "the traveling salesman repeatedly sold out of fresh pies before running back to the nearby Domino’s for more stock". The report described the Domino’s franchise on 40th Street and 7th Avenue, adding that "other restaurants in the area had also gotten in on the act".

Domino’s corporate office has not yet commented on the issue.