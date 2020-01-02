Register
00:46 GMT +302 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is interviewed by the press at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2019.

    Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Says He’s Willing to Testify at Pending Senate Impeachment Trial

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107791/77/1077917764.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001021077917746-trumps-lawyer-giuliani-says-hes-willing-to-testify-at-pending-senate-impeachment-trial/

    President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, made his statement speaking to reporters on Tuesday night while on his way into the president’s Florida resort to attend a New Year’s Eve party.

    Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he is willing to testify or take the case at Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate.

    “I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I'd give lectures, I'd give summations, or I'd do what I do best, I'd try the case. I'd love to try the case,” Giuliani told reporters at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort Tuesday.

    Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and former mayor of New York City, said he would use his knowledge of racketeering law, which helped him to become the New York City mayor in the 1980s.

    “I don't know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I kind of invented anyway. It have [sic] been 30 years ago, but let's see if I can still do it,” Trump’s lawyer offered.

    Trump’s lawyer was asked to testify in front of House Democrats during the first impeachment inquiry but did not comply with Congressional subpoenas, arguing instead that Trump did nothing wrong regarding the latter's dealings with Ukraine.

    The Trump impeachment was launched by the Democrat-led House of Representatives over the former's 25 July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and claims that the president asked Kiev to an launch investigation into a 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for the release of hundreds of millions of dollars in military cash to Kiev.

    On 18 December, US House of Representatives impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats have not yet passed the impeachment articles to the Republican-dominated Senate, which is mandated by law to try the president.

    Related:

    Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed Over Ukraine Documents Amid House Dems' Impeachment Probe
    Donald Trump Brands Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy’ Over ‘Scam Impeachment’ in Holiday Spat
    Tulsi Gabbard Says Impeachment Will Only Boost Trump's 2020 Re-Election Chances
    From Trump Impeachment to Area-51 ‘Raid’: Top-12 Landmark US News Stories From 2019
    US Judge Dismisses Kupperman Lawsuit Regarding Trump Impeachment Testimony, Declares Claims 'Moot'
    Tags:
    testify, senate, trial, impeachment, Trump, Rudy Giuliani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
    World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse