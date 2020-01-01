Register
23:06 GMT +301 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Linda Ronstadt performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport

    Globally Acclaimed Singer Linda Ronstadt Compares Trump to Hitler, Says He Made Mexicans 'New Jews'

    © AP Photo / Kevin Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    234
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107791/75/1077917529.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001011077917591-globally-acclaimed-singer-linda-ronstadt-compares-trump-to-hitler-says-he-made-mexicans-new-jews/

    Trump's tough stance on illegal immigration, including the construction of a border wall with Mexico, has long drawn condemnation from his opponents, but also won a lot of support from his backers. It has led to heated discussion within the US, as well as several scandals and crises, such as the longest government shutdown in the country's history.

    Linda Ronstadt, a world-acclaimed American singer who has accumulated 10 Grammy awards during her career, has compared US President Donald Trump's rise to power and some of his policies to those of the Third Reich’s leader, Adolf Hitler, in an interview with CNN. She namely argued that the way Trump had gained power was in many ways similar to the strategy that was used by the notorious dictator.

    "The industrial complex thought that they could control [Hitler] once they got him in office, and of course he was not controllable. By the time he got established he put his own people in place and stacked the [German] courts and did what he had to do to consolidate power", Ronstadt said, without elaborating on such examples from Trump's career.

    The legendary singer further stated that no one would be "surprised" to hear her drawing such parallels if they "read the history". Ronstadt claimed that like Hitler, Trump had found an "enemy", in the form of illegal migrants, to point at for his backers in order to rally their support.

    "Find a common enemy for everybody to hate. I was sure that Trump was going to get elected the day he announced, and I said ‘It’s gonna be like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews’. And sure enough that’s what he delivered", she said.

    Ronstadt is a known critic of policies that target illegal migrants. Namely, she initiated a campaign against an illegal immigration law in her home state of Arizona in 2010 and joined a lawsuit against it. The law in question introduced harsher immigration status checks, strengthened the enforcement of immigration laws, and introduced penalties for sheltering, hiring, and transporting unregistered aliens.

    An Indian worker wears an American flag before it is hoisted up a flag pole in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 23, 2015
    © AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
    US Deports 145 Illegal Indian Migrants Over Visa Violations

    Trump's policies targeting illegal immigration, which he first announced during a 2016 election campaign, drew harsh criticism from his opponents, but at the same time won him broad support from his backers. Democrats have repeatedly accused the Republican president of violating human rights with his anti-immigrant measures, but the POTUS insists that he is merely defending his country from an uncontrolled influx of aliens, some of whom turn out to be criminals and drug traffickers.

    Related:

    Maduro Accuses Trump of Doing to Venezuela What Hitler Did to the Jewish People - Reports
    If Migrants Have Cash for Smugglers, High Tech Gear, They Should Expect Asylum Fees in US - Prof
    CNN Vilified After Guest Likens Trump to Hitler, Claims He’s Responsible for Millions of Deaths
    People in Mexican Military Uniform Helped Migrants Illegally Cross Into US - Border Patrol
    DHS Collecting Migrants’ DNA First Step in ‘Total Population Control’ of US Citizens
    US Preparing to Implement Rule to Deport Migrants to Northern Triangle Countries - Filing
    US Deports 145 Illegal Indian Migrants Over Visa Violations
    Tags:
    immigration policy, Donald Trump, Mexico, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
    World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse