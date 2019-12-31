Register
22:51 GMT +331 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004.

    US Charges Chinese National With Trying to Smuggle Cancer Research From Boston to Beijing

    © AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVAN
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106787/17/1067871726.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912311077911592-us-charges-chinese-national-with-trying-to-smuggle-cancer-research-from-boston-to-beijing/

    A Chinese medical student who studied at a US research lab is being held without bail after federal prosecutors accused the visa holder of attempting to smuggle cancer research material back to China.

    In a Monday ruling, Magistrate Judge David Hennessy of the US District Court in Boston, Massachusetts, ruled that evidence produced by federal prosecutors suggested it was likely 29-year-old Zaosong Zheng attempted to smuggle vital cancer research from the US to China and should be held behind bars, without bond. 

    The student, who was studying in the US at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center research lab on a visa sponsored by Harvard University, was stopped and arrested by federal agents at the Boston Logan International Airport on December 9 after he lied about transporting 21 vials suspected to contain research specimens, according to the Boston Herald. 

    Not long after, the Chinese national reportedly admitted to stealing the vials and told federal investigators that he planned on transporting them from Boston to Beijing. 

    "Zheng stated that upon his return to China, he was planning to immediately go to his lab in China and begin working on his research using the stolen vials,” an FBI affidavit read, reported Boston outlet Universal Hub. “Zheng explained that if the results of his research were successful in any way that he planned to publish a paper in his name.” 

    Zheng, initially charged with making a false statement to a federal investigator, was released on bail, but found himself back behind bars and labeled a flight risk after US District Court Pretrial Services visited his home and discovered his bags were packed. 

    “These facts … also strongly suggests that Zheng’s theft and attempt to smuggle biological specimens out of the US was not an isolated incident,” Assistant US Attorney Benjamin Tolkoff said in the motion, as quoted by the Boston Herald. “Rather, it appears to have been a coordinated crime, with likely involvement by the Chinese government.”

    The leveling of smuggling-related charges against Zheng comes just a month after the US Department of Justice indicted Chinese national and former Monsanto employee Haitao Xiang on three counts of trade secret theft, three counts of economic espionage, one count of conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets and one count of conspiracy to commit economic espionage. 

    Though Xiang was the individual charged in the motion and accused of stealing Monsanto’s “proprietary predictive algorithm,” the DoJ also slammed Beijing in a follow-up press release.  

    “The indictment alleges another example of the Chinese government using Talent Plans to encourage employees to steal intellectual property from their US employers,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a statement. 

    Beth Israel, the hospital which employed Zheng, recently announced to the Associated Press that it had fired the Chinese national

    “We are deeply proud of the breadth and depth of our research programs,” spokeswoman Jennifer Krtiz said. “Any efforts to compromise research undermine the hard work of our faculty and staff to advance patient care.”

    Federal prosecutors noted that more charges could be brought against Zheng, as the investigation remains ongoing.  

    Related:

    US Reportedly Finds ‘Significant Cache’ of Iranian Missile Parts Being Smuggled to Houthis by Boat
    Nevada Slams US Government’s ‘Secret Plutonium Smuggling’ in Ongoing Legal Battle
    US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Five Chinese Nationals, Six Entities in China - Treasury
    Chinese National Given 3-Year Prison Sentence For Exporting US Military Tech
    Video: Former NBA Player Fined For Not Eyeing Chinese Flag During National Anthem
    Tags:
    Monsanto, Boston, cancer, cancer, health, Harvard Medical School, Harvard University, Harvard, smuggling, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse