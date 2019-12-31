Register
    Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Strikes Back After PI Firm Claims it Accessed Bank Record ‘Felonies’

    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is currently engaged in an ongoing child-custody legal dispute with DC stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, whose attorney claims that they accessed his bank account records, according to a private investigator.

    Hunter Biden’s attorneys responded to claims from Florida-based private investigator D&A, following the firm's recent court filing to intervene in an ongoing paternity petition and child support case featuring Biden and 28-year-old stripper, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

    On 27 December, D&A claimed that it had lawfully obtained access to the defendant’s bank records, providing it to Robert’s attorney as well, while asking the Arkansas’ Independence County Circuit Court to add the firm as a party to the case in order to prove Biden’s alleged involvement in illegal activity. According to D&A claims, Biden’s bank account records were the “subject of known felonies” including fraud and a $156 million “counterfeiting scheme”, and allegedly indicated “the source” and “destination bank account numbers” of Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings Limited and PrivatBank, Bank of China, Biden’s business partners and others. Previously, the private firm also claimed that the 49-year-old Biden was the subject of “multiple criminal investigations”.

    In a motion to strike dated 30 December, Biden’s legal team denied D&A’s claims as “unsubstantiated allegations” and dismissed its motion to intervene in the case.

    “The proposed intervenor’s claims are immaterial, impertinent and scandalous allegations which do not even attempt to assert common questions of law or fact to the pending paternity suit to permit intervention”, the document reads.

    Biden’s motion also added that D&A's failing was a “scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material”. The court has not yet ruled on Biden’s motion.

    Bidens’ Involvement in Ukraine

    Hunter Biden served on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings Group in 2014, while his father, Joe, was appointed to lead the Obama administration’s policy toward Ukraine, against allegations of a potential conflict of interest. In 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden demanded Kiev dismiss the country’s prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, amid the latter's probe into the Burisma's alleged illegal activities, threatening the Ukrainian government to withhold more than one billion dollars in US aid unless they complied.

    Both Hunter and Joe Biden played a vital role in triggering the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, launched in September and based on a whistleblower complaint that the US president threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe allegations that the Bidens had engaged in illegal business activities in the country – accusations denied by Trump.

    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. Beau Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016

    Meanwhile, D&A representatives reportedly claimed to Fox News on Monday that Ukraine’s PrivatBank and Burisma have been under investigation by the FBI and Justice Department since April 2019, but these claims have not been confirmed by the feds.

    Hunter Biden came under increased scrutiny this November after he was identified through the use of DNA testing to be the father of a 15-month-old child by Washington DC stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, who filed a suit in May 2019 seeking to establish the paternity of the child.

    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Hunter Biden Expected to Disclose Burisma Earnings in Child Support Trial
    Biden, who was still reportedly romantically involved with his deceased brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden, when the child was born in August 2018, repeatedly denied his fatherhood but agreed to the DNA test, which then confirmed his paternity. Roberts is now seeking $11,000 in legal fees from Biden, in addition to child support, with a court hearing currently set to take place 7 January, 2020.

    Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden
    Votre message a été envoyé!
