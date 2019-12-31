Junction City McDonald's Owner Denies its Staffer Insulted Police Officer With 'F***ing Pig' Coffee

A McDonald’s restaurant in Junction City, Kansas, has received wide public attention after Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday wrote over the weekend in a now-deleted Facebook post that one of his officers - "the US veteran" - received a cup with "f***ing pig" written in marker across the order label.

The owner of the Junction City McDonald’s, Dana Cook, said they have video surveillance footage showing it was not their employee.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation", said Cook, cited by the KSNT broadcaster.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday reportedly spent Saturday at the McDonald’s looking at security videos but could not find any evidence, according to KSNT. Hornaday earlier condemned the incident and described it in a now-deleted Facebook post as "very frustrating".

“The US veteran that continues to serve deserves much more than this. We deal with enough frustration in our daily duties every day. To have something like this to start off your workday while you’re driving to the place where you are going to serve its citizens, is just very frustrating”, Hornaday said, cited by KSNT.

On Sunday, the owner of the Junction City McDonald’s told him they found video evidence that proves it was not their staffer. Cook reportedly promised Hornaday they would bring in the clip soon but earlier canceled because of snowy roads.

The Geary County Sheriff's Department said on social media that "the Sheriff and some of his command staff will be visiting" the venue to have a cup of coffee as "a show of faith in our community".