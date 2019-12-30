Register
00:05 GMT +331 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police car, lights

    Graphic Video: US Cops Filmed Repeatedly Striking Florida Grandmother With Stun Gun

    Pixabay/CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    1011
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107607/63/1076076398.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912301077904613-graphic-video-us-cops-filmed-repeatedly-striking-florida-grandmother-with-stun-gun/

    An elderly Florida woman was left with visible injuries and says she is still shaken after she was arrested for the first time in her life by officers who believed she was harboring her grandson, whom officers were seeking to capture.

    Barbara Pinkney, a 70-year-old resident of the Manatee County city of Bardenton, was startled by officers at around 7:30 a.m. local time on December 26, one day after Christmas. 

    “We heard a knock at the door,” she told local Florida news station WFLA. “Actually, there wasn’t a knock. I think they kicked the door. Bam! Bam! At the door.” 

    According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies showed up at Pinkney’s residence with an arrest warrant for Tevin Turney, her grandson who had recently violated probation for having a concealed weapon on his person. 

    “When he was on probation he gave this as his address, but he wasn’t living here,” she asserted to the outlet, adding that she asked officers to produce a search warrant in order to enter her home. 

    The deputies asserted an arrest warrant allowed them to enter the Florida residence, and the incident escalated after Pinkney attempted to shut the door to her home. 

    Video shot by Elizabeth Francisco, Pinkney’s granddaughter-in-law, and observed by the outlet shows a deputy pulling her arm back after grabbing her wrist. “She is then tased and taken to the ground hard,” WFLA reported, noting that “visible injuries” from the altercation remain on her body. 

    “I was just hollering. I was scared. I didn’t know what else to do. I was just hollering,” the grandmother recounted. 

    The probable cause affidavit filed alleged the elderly woman, who was celebrating her 70th birthday, was hit with a stun gun in her “left arm,” “back” and “upper back.” A deputy’s knee is said to have been placed on her back to keep her on the ground as she was cuffed and arrested. 

    “It’s not something that you see every day or something you expect to happen,” Francisco said. “Even if she wasn’t my grandmother. Dang, this is a 70-year-old woman."

    Turney, on the other hand, was not found to be within the home, but the sheriff’s office contended that he may have escaped through the home’s back door during the arrest of Pinkney. 

    “Whenever I see police I just try to not look at them,” the 70-year-old told WFLA following the incident, explaining that she is traumatized by the experience and cannot sleep at night. Pinkney added that this is the first time she has been in trouble with law enforcement in her entire life. 

    Pinkney, who was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction, is scheduled to appear in a Florida court on January 17. 

    Related:

    Graphic Video: US Cop Caught Repeatedly Punching, Macing Restrained Inmate’s Face
    Data Reveals 70% of People Stopped by DC Police in US Capital Were Black
    Photo: Police Force Fires US Cop Who Displayed Ku Klux Klan Memorabilia in Home
    Watch: Israel Police Officer Suspended After Tasing Arrestee Who Refused Car Transport on Shabbat
    Not Lovin’ It: US Woman Fires Taser at McDonald’s Employee Because Her Food Was Taking Too Long
    Tags:
    warrant, arrest warrant, stun gun, police brutality, Elderly, grandma, arrest, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse