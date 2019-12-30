PresidentSanders Trends On Twitter As Support For Bernie2020 Surges

#PresidentSanders began to trend on Twitter on Monday as supporters and opponents of the 2020 Democratic party presidential hopeful aired their positions.
The trend seemed to follow a tweet by David Sirota, who tweeted the title before asking it to be retweeted "far and wide".
Retweet it far and wide. Hashtag it: #PresidentSanders https://t.co/uYNhZfgDzM— David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 30, 2019
Supporters of the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist were excited by the trend.
Including former Clinton advisors.
Got up, saw #PresidentSanders trending, and for a minute I thought I'd slept just a bit too long!— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 30, 2019
So happy that I woke up to #PresidentSanders trending. Can’t wait until I wake up to #PresidentSanders trending because he won. pic.twitter.com/HbjldsaaYQ— Your Product Sucks (@UrProductSucks) December 30, 2019
Some even saw it as an indication of his chances at victory.
We’re gonna win #PresidentSanders pic.twitter.com/1nvmETlWmT— Josh Miller-Lewis (@jmillerlewis) December 30, 2019
Videos of Bernie Sanders events also began to circulate.
This 1:30 on Fox News is why we're fighting for #PresidentSanders pic.twitter.com/mrpB9jTgwn— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) December 30, 2019
Memes backing the Vermont Senator were also made.
It’s #PresidentSanders for #2020goals pic.twitter.com/unEIC3UEG1— Dirtbag Left (@asocialistus) December 30, 2019
Calls to make the tweet a reality were also made.
It's time to make #PresidentSanders a reality.— Jordan🌹#Bernie2020 #FreeAssange (@jgraner89) December 30, 2019
As were lists of policies proposed by the Sanders campaign.
Under #PresidentSanders we will transform this country with:— Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) December 30, 2019
Medicare for All 🏥
A Green New Deal 🌱
College for All 👨🎓
Housing for All 🏠
Justice and Safety for All ⚖️
Taxes on the rich 💵
Jobs for All 👷♂️
LGBTQ+ Equality 🏳️🌈
Debt cancelation ❌#NotMeUs #Bernie2020
There’s no defeating Bernie’s ground game. #PresidentSanders ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻— Solaire (@bernanas78) December 30, 2019
Some however, used the trend as an opportunity to demand the senator release his medical records.
If Bernie Sanders has any sincere aspiration to be #PresidentSanders, then he will keep his promise to the American people and release his full medical records by tomorrow. One more day, Bernie. https://t.co/iMNsOdEQBJ pic.twitter.com/ECjzgeO71G— Trinity Trims the Tree 🎄 (@TrinityMustache) December 30, 2019
Not everyone is excited about the prospected of a President Bernie Sanders however.
Some attacked the Senator's support for action on climate change.
#PresidentSanders for one Bernie, couldn't be President of KFC! The man has proven to be delusional! Climate changes are part of Earth's natural cycle! Much like a woman's cycle! Earth was designed to have no beginning and no ending! Read the first book of bible!— Classified citizen (@Classifiedciti1) December 30, 2019
Others cautioned about what they perceived to be the dangers of socialism.
#SocialismKills #Sanders #PresidentSanders NEVER #Trump2020Landslide https://t.co/g8uY0ZZWP9— Mary🇺🇸🇮🇱🎼✝️ (@Ready1M) December 30, 2019
"If socialists understood economics, they wouldn't be socialist." Hayek#PresidentSanders— 🎉 Suzy 🎉 (@scout_nj) December 30, 2019
Memes were used to express distaste as well as support.
#PresidentSanders pic.twitter.com/1X9EC1tQ5K— 🏳️🌈 BOSS CED. (@ifuaskmee) December 30, 2019
The senators received criticism for opposing capitalism while owning multiple properties.
#PresidentSanders The man is against capitalism, yet he owns 3 homes. Doesn't that sound any alarms for you people?— Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) December 30, 2019
I’d trust Colonel Sanders more than this socialist #PresidentSanders— Truth (@Truth_Again) December 30, 2019
Senator Sanders is among the front runners of the Democratic 2020 primary, averaging a solid second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden in popularity polls. He is running on the progressive wing of the Democratic platform as a former independent senator and advocates Medicare for all and free university educations; he opposes interventionist wars, and is for imposing a climate emergency.
He racked up considerable support in 2016 against failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He developed a shock surge to a level where some Sanders supports have accused the Democratic Party of rigging the race against him.
All comments
Show new comments (0)