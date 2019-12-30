PresidentSanders Trends On Twitter As Support For Bernie2020 Surges

As the Democratic presidential primary race gets into full swing, seeing it narrow to a race between front runner Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, it has become, by extension, a battle for the heart of the party itself, between its progressive and centrist wings.

#PresidentSanders began to trend on Twitter on Monday as supporters and opponents of the 2020 Democratic party presidential hopeful aired their positions.

The trend seemed to follow a tweet by David Sirota, who tweeted the title before asking it to be retweeted "far and wide".

​Supporters of the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist were excited by the trend.

Including former Clinton advisors.

Got up, saw #PresidentSanders trending, and for a minute I thought I'd slept just a bit too long! — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 30, 2019

So happy that I woke up to #PresidentSanders trending. Can’t wait until I wake up to #PresidentSanders trending because he won. pic.twitter.com/HbjldsaaYQ — Your Product Sucks (@UrProductSucks) December 30, 2019

​Some even saw it as an indication of his chances at victory.

​Videos of Bernie Sanders events also began to circulate.

This 1:30 on Fox News is why we're fighting for #PresidentSanders pic.twitter.com/mrpB9jTgwn — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) December 30, 2019

​Memes backing the Vermont Senator were also made.

​Calls to make the tweet a reality were also made.

​As were lists of policies proposed by the Sanders campaign.

Under #PresidentSanders we will transform this country with:



Medicare for All 🏥

A Green New Deal 🌱

College for All 👨‍🎓

Housing for All 🏠

Justice and Safety for All ⚖️

Taxes on the rich 💵

Jobs for All 👷‍♂️

LGBTQ+ Equality 🏳️‍🌈

Debt cancelation ❌#NotMeUs #Bernie2020 — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) December 30, 2019

​Some however, used the trend as an opportunity to demand the senator release his medical records.

If Bernie Sanders has any sincere aspiration to be #PresidentSanders, then he will keep his promise to the American people and release his full medical records by tomorrow. One more day, Bernie. https://t.co/iMNsOdEQBJ pic.twitter.com/ECjzgeO71G — Trinity Trims the Tree 🎄 (@TrinityMustache) December 30, 2019

​Not everyone is excited about the prospected of a President Bernie Sanders however.

Some attacked the Senator's support for action on climate change.

#PresidentSanders for one Bernie, couldn't be President of KFC! The man has proven to be delusional! Climate changes are part of Earth's natural cycle! Much like a woman's cycle! Earth was designed to have no beginning and no ending! Read the first book of bible! — Classified citizen (@Classifiedciti1) December 30, 2019

​Others cautioned about what they perceived to be the dangers of socialism.

"If socialists understood economics, they wouldn't be socialist." Hayek#PresidentSanders — 🎉 Suzy 🎉 (@scout_nj) December 30, 2019

​Memes were used to express distaste as well as support.

​The senators received criticism for opposing capitalism while owning multiple properties.

#PresidentSanders The man is against capitalism, yet he owns 3 homes. Doesn't that sound any alarms for you people? — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) December 30, 2019

I’d trust Colonel Sanders more than this socialist #PresidentSanders — Truth (@Truth_Again) December 30, 2019

​Senator Sanders is among the front runners of the Democratic 2020 primary, averaging a solid second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden in popularity polls. He is running on the progressive wing of the Democratic platform as a former independent senator and advocates Medicare for all and free university educations; he opposes interventionist wars, and is for imposing a climate emergency.

He racked up considerable support in 2016 against failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He developed a shock surge to a level where some Sanders supports have accused the Democratic Party of rigging the race against him.