Hecklers Taunt Biden During New Hampshire Campaign Event, Calling Him ‘Creepy’ and ‘Pervert’

Former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted by a series of hecklers calling him 'Quid Pro Joe' and ‘Pervert’ during a campaign event.

Shortly after Biden started speaking, a man in the back of the room accused him of acting inappropriately, shouting, "Don’t touch kids, you pervert." One of the women in the audience started chanting "Quid Pro Joe," before another attendee shouted about the 2020 candidate’s son and the Bidens’ business dealings in Ukraine.

Biden tried to fight back by saying “This is not a Trump rally. This is a democracy.” He also accused Trump of not releasing his tax returns, saying that he, in turn, released 21 years of his. No campaign staff or law enforcement removed the hecklers from the event.

“Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” shouted a heckler to Joe Biden at his NH campaign event. pic.twitter.com/9VW10JcO2v — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 30, 2019

Earlier this month, Biden blasted a man at an Iowa town hall as a "da** liar," challenging him to a push-up contest after he accused the 77-year-old former vice president of being "too old" for the position. He also took a swipe at son Hunter's role on the board of a controversial Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma – an issue US President Trump referenced in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that ultimately led to the start of the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

"You sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience. ... In order to get access for the president... you're selling access to the president just like he was,” the questioner said.

"You’re a da** liar, man. That's not true and no one has ever said that," Biden replied, adding that even though he would be 78 upon becoming president if he wins, with age “comes wisdom." The 2020 hopeful was ramping up his campaign efforts ahead of early voting contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, as nobody has emerged as a clear front-runner to win the Democratic race for the presidential nomination.