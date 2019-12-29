At Least 2 Reportedly Killed in Church Shooting in Texas

The shooting took place at a church in a small Texan town called White Settlement, media reports say, citing a spokesperson from the medical company MedStar.

At least two people were killed and one more was critically injured in a shooting incident at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

One person died at the scene of the shooting, while another died en route to a hospital; still another was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Dallas News reported, citing MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty. According to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl, the suspected shooter is believed to be one of those three people.

MORE TO FOLLOW