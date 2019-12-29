New York Governor Says Stabbing at Rabbi's Home an 'Act of Terrorism'

At least five people were injured during a stabbing attack at a Hanukkah celebration in a suburb north of New York City on Saturday.

Stabbing at a rabbi's home is an 'act of terrorism', New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"This is an act of terrorism. I think these are domestic terrorists. They are trying to inflict fear," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier, Cuomo commented on the attack on Twitter, saying that New York has "zero tolerance for anti-Semitism".

I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight.



We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



NY stands with the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/JILUoFXJc9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 29, 2019

