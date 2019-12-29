Video From New York Synagogue Stabbing Attack Emerges Online - Reports

A video that emerged on social media shows the aftermath of the alleged machete attack near a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City.
The incident, which saw at least five people injured, occurred during a Hanukkah celebration at a house of a Hasidic rabbi near the synagogue. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and is still at large.
New York City has increased police presence and tightened security particularly at synagogues and other areas of Jewish interest following a spate of anti-Semitic attacks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Friday.
Video from the scene of the stabbings at a synagogue in Monsey where Chassidim were gathered for a Hanukkah celebration. pic.twitter.com/wQhWp9SrdA— Motti Seligson (@mottiseligson) 29 декабря 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)