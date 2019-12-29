Video From New York Synagogue Stabbing Attack Emerges Online - Reports

Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a stabbing attack near a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City, as Jews around the world were celebrating Hannukah late Saturday.

A video that emerged on social media shows the aftermath of the alleged machete attack near a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City.

The incident, which saw at least five people injured, occurred during a Hanukkah celebration at a house of a Hasidic rabbi near the synagogue. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and is still at large.

New York City has increased police presence and tightened security particularly at synagogues and other areas of Jewish interest following a spate of anti-Semitic attacks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Friday.