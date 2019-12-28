Ivanka Trump Not Sure She Will Keep Working at White House if POTUS Reelected in 2020

As Ivanka Trump offered this insight into here future plans, many social media users did not seem amused about what she had to say.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has appeared reluctant to give a concrete answer about her possible role in Washington should her father win the 2020 election, CBS News reports.

During an interview on “Face the Nation”, when the host asked her whether she plans to remain part of the White House administration, Ivanka Trump said that it’s her kids and “their happiness” that matter the most to her.

"My decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost. So they will really drive that answer for me", Ivanka explained.

She also remarked that "the day I walk into the West Wing and I don't feel a shiver up my spine is the day I've been here too long".

The media outlet noted, however, that Ivanka “appeared more certain” when she was asked whether she seeks to pursue political aspirations of her own, considering that she described much of her work in the Trump administration as “unfinished”.

"Oh, gosh. You know, for me, it's the politics is truthfully less interesting," she said. "Even in this combative climate, where — where people are just killing each other and it's just pure partisan raw politics, there is so much positivity and there's so much hope."

Many social media users, however, did not seem particularly thrilled with Ivanka’s future plans.

Gotta keep the grift going 82 million dollars made while in the WH isn’t just going to appear in your hands... — Black Dynamite (@blkkaboom) December 27, 2019

And once she asks the nannies if her kids are happy or not, she’ll let you know. — 🙄 (@coopersmyboy) December 27, 2019