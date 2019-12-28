Register
20:15 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry 28 March 2017 and obtained by Reuters 10 July 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS.

    New Epstein Victim Claims Banker Abused Her With Sex Toy, Raped Her When She Was 16 - Reports

    © REUTERS / Handout .
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107788/91/1077889128.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912281077889242-new-epstein-victim-claims-banker-abused-her-with-sex-toy-raped-her-when-she-was-16---reports/

    Over the course of December, four women filed separate lawsuits accusing Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them as teenagers, while nine other women submitted a collective lawsuit against him. All of the filings have named the executors of Epstein’s estate, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, as defendants in the case.

    A 30-year-old woman has spoken out against billionaire-turned-convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, accusing him of sexual misconduct against her when she was a teenage girl, the New York Post reported.

    The alleged victim filed a lawsuit at the Manhattan Federal Court using the name Anastasia Doe on Friday, in which she claims she was sexually abused by Epstein from 2003 through 2006 and eventually raped at his estate at East 71st Street.

    In the lawsuit, 'Anastasia' claims that she had been lured into his mansion for the first time by her friend, who promised her that she could make $300 if she performed a massage for 'a rich man in Manhattan'.

    The claimant stated that the financier made her take off her clothes and started touching her inappropriately before abusing her with a sex toy. She said she received the $300 sum and left her phone number with Epstein for future encounters.

    The purported victim also claimed that Epstein made his girlfriend, whose name she failed to specify, perform oral sex on her when she was 15. The next year, the billionaire engaged in sexual intercourse with her, paying her $100 more than usual and asking to bring a friend along with her.

    Jeffrey Epstein
    Sipa Press/Rex Features
    Nine Jeffrey Epstein Accusers File New Lawsuit Against Deceased Financier
    'Anastasia' stated in the lawsuit that the impact of her alleged abuse was "psychological trauma, mental anguish and humiliation". 

    According to the court documents, the woman is also suing the Esptein estate executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn. 

    Convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein had been under investigation since 2005 before he died in custody earlier this year. Epstein had pleaded not guilty to all charges and faced up to 45 years in prison. While the official cause of his death was reported to be suicide by hanging, it remains disputed as its circumstances raised doubts as to whether he was murdered before he could testify against his high-profile friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, among others.

    Tags:
    Lawsuit, Rape, sex abuse, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse