Register
09:39 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Disney cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

    Staff Portraying Disney Characters Claim Tourists Inappropriately Touch Them

    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105892/71/1058927161.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912281077886810-staff-portraying-disney-characters-claim-tourists-inappropriately-touch-them/

    In a dark reality to the life of Disney World employees, law-enforcement reports show they are often the target of tourists who scream, punch, and even grope them.

    Walt Disney World staff employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck each filed reports this month claiming they had been inappropriately touched by tourists, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

    The three female cast members had complained to police about incidents at theme parks near Orlando, Florida.

    A 36-year-old woman who plays Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother patting the character’s head five times, causing it to slide down and strain her neck.

    The woman told investigators she didn’t believe the tourist had intended to cause injury, and the sheriff’s office ruled the 4 December incident a civil matter.

    The tourist’s family said they were not made aware of the injury suffered by the employee until they were contacted by the newspaper later, adding that the woman had patted the Mickey Mouse character to prove to her little grandson that he shouldn’t be scared of the giant rodent.

    The family also claimed to be confused about whether Disney has a no-touching rule for the costumed characters, pointing out that the staff give high-fives and hugs to visitors.

    Mickey Mouse
    © CC0
    Mickey Mouse

    On the same day, the 36-year-old Disney employee who portrays Minnie Mouse posed for pictures with a man and his wife from Minnesota. As the employee gave the man a hug, he groped her chest three times, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports.

    She alerted her supervisors and police later identified the 61-year-old man from Minnesota, but the victim decided against pressing charges.

    In another incident, at an Animal Kingdom restaurant on 3 December a woman in her 60s reportedly asked if she could kiss an employee wearing the Donald Duck costume.

    The latter initially agreed, but things got out of hand as the 18-year-old employee said the woman began “frantically” touching her arms, chest, belly, and face, eventually putting her hands inside the character’s costume.

    After the incident had been defused, the employee decided not to press charges against the woman, telling authorities it was possible she had dementia.

    In wake of the incidents, a Disney spokeswoman, Andrea Finger, said:

    “Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation".
    The spokeswoman added:
    “We provide multiple resources to protect our Cast Members’ well-being, including on-site law enforcement officers who respond, and are available to them, if needed.”

    In September, the Orlando Sentinel published a story investigating incidents of physical and verbal abuse that theme park employees occasionally receive from visitors.

    Tourists scream at Disney World employees, sexually harass them and sometimes physically attack them, according to law enforcement reports.

    The publication reviewed around 50 reports, including nine filed in 2019, over a decade at Disney World, where the daily tourist flow can amount to about 250,000.

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    The logo of theme parks "Disney" Store is pictured on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

    However, such reports are likely just the tip of the iceberg, they say, since according to staff many incidents go unreported to authorities.

    “There are so many situations, so many things that happen every single day to cast members", said Disney employee Tommy Fontenot.

    According to him, co-workers could occasionally be seen crying in the break room.

    “The guests will push the boundaries … We serve as an emotional punching bag", said the employee.

    Disney stated the company leaves it up to employees whether or not to press charges.

    Related:

    'I Just Met You and I Love You': Golden Retriever Likes Dug From Disney's Up
    Spinoff Series Actor on Last Star Wars Movie: ‘Absolute Fu**ing Failure’
    Disney Cuts Same-Gender Kiss From Latest 'Star Wars' Movie in Singapore
    Tags:
    groping, inappropriate touching, Disney, Disney, Disney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse