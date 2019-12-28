Register
08:07 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A homeless man begs for donations outside a subway station in New York on February 4, 2015

    NYC Community Group Slams de Blasio, Asks Trump to Intervene in Homeless Crisis

    © AFP 2019 / JEWEL SAMAD
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/102565/11/1025651128.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912281077886507-nyc-group-slams-de-blasio-asks-trump-intervene-homeless-crisis/

    A New York City Community wrote to US President Donald Trump asking him to intervene in New York City’s pervasive homelessness issue the way he has in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco — claiming Mayor Bill de Blasio’s efforts have been “a complete failure.”

    Mike Fischer, the president of the Central Park South Civic Association, told the New York Post that the idea to write to Trump came to him after the president this week said Gov. Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were responsible for out-of-control homelessness in California.

    “President Trump needs to tell the mayor, ‘If you don’t take the bull by the horns and come up with a real solution, then the federal government is going to come in and do what you’re incapable of doing,'” he said.

    The US President earlier blasted Pelosi on Twitter for allowing the homeless crisis in her San Francisco district to become “the worst anywhere in the US,” and said if Newsom couldn’t fix the problem, the federal government would get involved.

    Fischer on Friday went after de Blasio’s hallmark 2017 “Turning the Tide on Homeless” initiative, which is dropping hundreds of million of dollars on 90 new shelters – yet only 30 shelters have been opened while another 30 are still in the planning or construction stages. Fischer claimed many of those buildings, including the controversial shelter in the former Park Savoy Hotel on ritzy “Billionaire’s Row,” are death traps run by “slum lords.”

    In their letter to President Trump, seen by The Post, the civic group described the homeless situation in New York as “intolerable” and “only becoming worse.”

    “We ask for the direct intervention of the federal government, since any and all efforts by New York City officials have been a complete failure,” the letter reads.

    Asked about the letter, de Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein blamed Trump for the rising homelessness in NYC.

    “Communities across the country are confronting homelessness, and it’s people like Donald Trump who have exacerbated the issue,” Goldstein said in a statement. “Housing prices are out of reach for so many Americans, and developers with no regard for anything but their bottom line are part of the problem, not the solution.” 

    New York state has the second-largest homeless population in the nation — a total of 91,897 as of January 2018, according to the US Interagency Council on Homelessness. California has 129,972. The number of people experiencing homelessness has jumped to 67,170 in 2018 from 42,190 in 2011, according to The Bowery Mission.

    Related:

    Trump 'Tosses Around' Names for Pompeo's Successor as Secretary of State Mulls Senate Run - Report
    Trump Jokes His ‘Home Alone 2’ Cameo Was Removed from Canadian Version as Retaliation from Trudeau
    Who Keeps the Trump Monster at Bay in 2020?
    Why Does Melania Trump Rarely Smile?
    Tags:
    Bill de Blasio, New York City, New York, USA, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse