David Bauernfeind, Domino’s Pizza CFO, Dies in Snorkeling Accident

The chief financial officer of Domino’s Pizza Group has died in a snorkeling accident, the company confirmed in a brief statement.

Bauernfeind, 51, who joined Domino’s in 2018 as CFO, died while snorkeling in Mauritius, where he was vacationing with his wife and daughter, the UK’s Mirror reported.

“Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family,” the UK-based franchise said in a brief statement, without disclosing any further details.

Bauernfeind and his family had been staying in the island’s upscale Belle Mare section since December 19. He was snorkeling about 150 feet from the shore when he drowned, according to The Sun. His cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation caused by drowning according to an autopsy in the Victoria Hospital in Candos.

“The skipper of a yacht discovered the body floating in a lagoon off Belle Mare on Thursday morning,” a source told the Mirror.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news,” said the company’s chief executive David Wild. “On behalf of our Board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David’s wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella as well as his wider family and friends.”