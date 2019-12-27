Honolulu Coast Guard Searches For Missing Tour Helicopter With 7 People Onboard

Apart from the pilot, the missing helicopter is reported to have six passengers on board, including two minors.

The crews of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu are searching by air and in the water, for a helicopter with seven people onboard that was due to be back from a tour off the Kauai Napali coast in Hawaii on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the missing aircraft is equipped with an electronic locator but no signals have been received.

One pilot and six passengers were on board, and two of the passengers are believed to be minors.

The Coast Guard said it had launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a cutter as well as other resources to search for the missing aircraft. According to Robert Cox, Petty Officer 1st Class of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu, weather conditions in the search area are difficult with low visibility and strong winds.