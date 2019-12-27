Register
10:35 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the National Park Service's 97th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, U.S. December 5, 2019

    Why Does Melania Trump Rarely Smile?

    © AP Photo / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/03/1077500393.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912271077876321-why-melania-trump-rarely-smiles/

    First lady Melania Trump has been criticised for her facial expressions when with her husband, US President Donald Trump, and public perception highlights her often stern look during press conferences.

    First Lady Melania Trump, who often smiles at events as part of her Be Best initiative, comes across as “stern”, or “angry” when with her husband, US President Donald Trump, according to public perception.

    An expert claims to have cracked the mystery behind the First Lady’s poker face.

    It’s all down to her Slovenian culture, according to "Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography" by CNN reporter Kate Bennett.

    In Slovenia, people don’t express non-genuine smiles, meaning Melania Trump is just doing what feels natural to her, suggests the author.

    Bennett wrote in her book, which aspires to offer a new look at the enigmatic First Lady’s behind-the-scenes life:

    “Maintaining a smile merely for effect was not a Melania thing to do. She was not a faker - not then, not during the campaign, and not as the first lady."

    The author, whose book came out on 3 December 2019, continued:

    “The number of times people ask me, “what’s wrong with her? Why does she look so angry?” when they see her unsmiling, standing next to Trump as he stops to talk to the press on his way to the helicopter is a lot. What most people don’t understand is Melania’s heritage and the country in which she was born. In Slovenia, smiling a nongenuine smile isn’t really a thing.”
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the opening of Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the opening of Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, U.S

    She added:

    “Though her smiles were less frequent than the pinned-on grins radiating from her stepchildren and their offspring that June day at Trump Tower. Melania was not necessarily unhappy, she was just, as she often is, doing what felt natural.”

    Melania Trump, 49, has been dubbed one of the most silent First Ladies in history.

    The Slovenian former model, who married the then real estate mogul Donald Trump in 2005, is no open book and is regularly described as “enigmatic” or a “mystery”, with her poker face and model’s poise.

    The public often tends to project on to press-wary Melania Trump’s silences and lack of a ready smile – with their surmises ranging from calling her a hostage in a gilded cage, to outrageous conspiracy theorists’ claims that she’s been replaced by a body double.

    In July 2018 Buckingham Palace guard Robert Addington told reporters how impressed he was by Melania Trump’s ability to never crack a smile on her visit to London.

    First lady Melania Trump.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    First lady Melania Trump.
    “There were all sorts of people waving in her face and yelling things at her, hoping that she would break, but she managed to hold that same stern, emotionless expression the entire time. It was incredible,” said Addington.

    Donald Trump and his spouse made a “working visit” to the UK in July 2018, with the visit including a meeting with the Queen during the trip.

    “Sentries go through months of training to maintain that kind stoicism, and Mrs. Trump’s abilities just blow us out of the water; she’s a natural. It’s inspiring,” Addington was quoted as saying by the ONION.

    Netizens at the time had weighed in with comments deploring “lack of personality” in the First Lady:

    ​Other fans on social media applauded Melania Trump’s poise:

    Related:

    Melania Refuses to Reproach Donald Trump for Teasing Greta Thunberg
    Ivanka Trump's Interventions in Melania's Activities 'Caused Drama' in White House, New Book Claims
    Melania Appalled by New Book That Portrays Her as Trump's 'Sex Kitten' - Reports
    Onwards and Upwards: Melania Trump and Her Unexpected All-Time X-mas Record
    ‘Looks Forged’ Melania Trump Mocked Over Similarity of Signature With POTUS on Christmas Card
    Never Too Late: Trump Says He Is 'Still Working' on Melania's Christmas Gift
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse