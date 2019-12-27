Trump Jokes His ‘Home Alone 2’ Cameo Was Removed from Canadian Version as Retaliation from Trudeau

US President joked that the removal of his cameo from a Canadian airing of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reaction for trade disputes between Canada and the US in a tweet Thursday.

Trump suggested the deletion of the scene was “retaliation,” referring to a Canadian television broadcaster’s decision to remove Trump’s appearance in the 1992 film, which was shot while he owned New York’s Plaza Hotel, a key location in the film.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

Trump also added (jokingly that the film will “never be the same” without him.

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has said Trump’s cameo was cut to accommodate commercials and said the edit dates back to 2014.

Trump had previously called Trudeau "two-faced," adding that the Canadian prime minister probably mocked him due to their disagreements over Canada's NATO membership fees after Trudeau was seemingly caught on camera gossiping about the president with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emanuel Macron during a NATO summit in London.