US Aviation Regulator Proposes Rule for Drones to Be 'Identifiable Remotely'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that it has proposed a new rule that would require drones to be identifiable remotely in order to safely integrate them in the United States' airspace.

"[The] proposed rule that would continue the safe integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly called drones, into the nation's airspace by requiring them to be identifiable remotely", the FAA said on Thursday.

The proposed rule would apply to all non-recreational drones that are required to be registered with the FAA as well as to persons operating foreign civil unmanned flight in the United States, the statement said.

Today, @FAANews & @USDOT issued proposed rulemaking for drone remote identification — a critical step forward for safely integrating commercial #drones into the U.S. airspace.



Remote ID will increase safety & security while advancing innovation for the American people. — Michael Kratsios (@USCTO) December 26, 2019

The FAA explained that equipping drones with remote identification technologies would build on previous steps taken to safely integrate their operations, including the implementation of the so-called "Small UAS Rule", which covers drones weighing less than 24,9 kilogrammes (55 pounds).

As a general rule, recreational drones weighing under 24,9 kilogrammes are not required to register with the FAA.

The FAA said the proposed requirement would also cover the Low Altitude Authorisation and Notification Capability regulation, which automates the application and approval process for most drone operators to obtain airspace authorisations.

"These efforts lay the foundation for more complex operations, such as those beyond visual line of sight at low altitudes as drones moved toward a traffic management ecosystem for UAS flights separate from, but complementary to, the air traffic management system", the statement added.

The FAA also said it will allow a 60-day comment period for public feedback on the proposed regulation, to help it develop a final rule on the matter.