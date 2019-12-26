Donald Trump Brands Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy’ Over ‘Scam Impeachment’ in Holiday Spat

The US president and one of the Democratic leaders have had a lot of spats and heated exchanges over the past months. The tensions peaked this December as Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives – and the holiday season does not seem to have eased his fury.

On Christmas Day, US President Donald Trump launched a fresh Twitter offensive against the House speaker, Californian Democrat Nancy Pelosi, over the ongoing impeachment process. In a rhetorical question, he slammed her as “crazy” and asked why she should be allowed to impeach the POTUS.

“Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with ‘no pressure’. She said it must be ‘bipartisan & overwhelming’, but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses”, he tweeted, concluding that the Democrats want to run the majority Republican Senate and went on to call them “hypocrites”.

...& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

​He did not stop at this, however, and not only retweeted his attack the very next, day but also took aim at “the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats”, as he put it, and branded them “liars”.

“… they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because ‘President Trump is a threat to National Security’ (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly”, he said.

The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because “President Trump is a threat to National Security” (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly. Liars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

​Trump also stepped up his offensive against Nancy Pelosi, claiming that she is bad at taking care of her own district. According to him, it “has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime”.

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

​He concluded his rant by complaining that “it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders” when he is constantly being attacked by the Democrats.

Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam. Bad for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

​Although Pelosi has previously fended off such attacks from Trump, she has not responded to this tirade yet. On Christmas Eve, he challenged the House speaker's right to seek to delay the start of the impeachment proceedings against him in the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress, and predicted that she is about to lose her speakership again, claiming that she “is doing everything she can to delay the zero Republican vote articles of impeachment”.

He also accused her of giving him “the most unfair trial in the history of the US Congress”.

She fired back on Twitter, as well, rejecting these claims. In response, she lambasted him for withholding witnesses from the House.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”