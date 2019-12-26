Trump Slams Pelosi as 'Desperate', Says She 'Hates All of People that Voted for Me'

US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida where he's spending the holidays, slamming Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pressing the impeachment case against him.

In remarks to reporters after a video teleconference with members of the military on Christmas Eve from his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump complained that he had been treated "very unfairly" by House Democrats who impeached him on two articles last week.

"She hates the Republican Party, she hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party, and she's desperate," Trump said, adding that Pelosi was "doing a tremendous disservice to the country, she's not doing a good job and some people think that she doesn't know what she’s doing."

The US President blasted House Democrats by saying that they had no evidence, yet required a full impeachment trial.

"They didn't give us due process, they didn't give us a lawyer, they didn't give us anything. Now they come to the Senate and they want everything," Trump said.

Regarding the rules that would govern his Senate trial, Trump said "it’s up to Mitch McConnell," whom the US President characterized as a “very smart guy, very good guy, and a very fair guy.”

McConnell said last week that he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had reached an "impasse" over moving forward with the rules governing a Senate trial of Trump. Pelosi has said she does not intend to transmit the articles over to the Senate until McConnell announces the process by which the chamber will conduct the trial.