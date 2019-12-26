Child and Adult Shot at Christmas Family Gathering in Chicago

A 7-year-old girl was shot inside a home in the Brighton Park neighborhood, Chicago, on Christmas morning, local media reported on Wednesday. Another man, who the police think was the original target of the shooter, was also wounded in the incident.
It appears that the girl was watching TV when the criminal approached the house and shot from the outside through the window.
"It's something wrong up here. Any time you creep and hunt an individual like an animal, and shoot, and you shot through that window, went through that couch and hit this baby", community and victim advocate Andrew Holmes said in response to the shooting.
The man was transported to the hospital and his life is not in danger, while the child remains in critical condition.
After the shooting, the criminal ran away and is still on the loose. His identity so far remains unknown.
As we gather for the holiday, we renew our commitment to protect our children from harm. Praying for the young girl struck by a bullet in Brighton Park.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 25, 2019
To the family, CPD will do everything possible to bring the perpetrator to justice. As a City, you have our love and support. https://t.co/id8jRKGkjB
All comments
Show new comments (0)