Yang Asks 'Where's Tulsi?' After Gabbard Was Excluded from Video of Democratic Candidates

In a now-deleted tweet, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang raised the issue of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard being excluded from a video message filmed by a number of candidates running for the party's presidential nomination on Tuesday.

The video, posted Monday by the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) Twitter account as a part of a fundraising push, features Yang alongside a slew of other Democratic presidential candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Hawaiian Representative Gabbard, however, is not among the candidates in the video.

With less than a year until November 3, 2020, we must come together now and work towards the common goal of defeating Donald Trump and sending a Democrat to the White House.



Join us today: https://t.co/BI3HJf0bk2 pic.twitter.com/HxihCR50LF — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 23, 2019

In the now-deleted tweet, Yang wrote, "Where's Tulsi?" He followed up the message with an explanation, writing, "Just posted a tweet about a DNC video when I was unaware of the criterion used. That’s why we have teams around us - to let us know these kinds of things. Happy Holidays!”

Gabbard failed to qualify for December's Democratic debate, and Yang himself is on the verge of not qualifying for the Democratic debate in January following the DNC's decision to raise the requirements for participation. The video, however, included two other Democratic candidates who have yet to appear on stage in any of the debates: former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. The money from the fundraising will go to the DNC's Democratic Unity Fund, which works to support whichever candidate wins the Democratic nomination following the primary.