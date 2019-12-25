Anyone who saw a Christmas movie knows this holiday is about giving, receiving gifts and helping others. And it looks like those rules apply to everybody - including dangerous criminals.

Bank robber David Wayne Oliver was arrested in Colorado Springs after he decided to share the money he had stolen with random people on the streets, Sky News reported, citing police.

After targeting the Academy Bank, and threatening to use a weapon, the man left it, with an unspecified sum of money, and then started throwing money all over the place and shouting "Merry Christmas".

A 65-year-old man was jailed after witnesses say he robbed a bank in Colorado Springs, walked outside and threw money out of the bag and then said 'Merry Christmas.'​ https://t.co/4G0aom1XCD — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) December 25, 2019

​The robber didn't plan to escape, as he went to a nearby Starbucks and waited for police to arrive and arrest him.

The authorities later told The Denver Post that no weapon had been found by police. In the meantime, thousands of dollars remained missing after the incident.