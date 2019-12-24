From ‘I Don’t Care’ Fashion Picks to Nude Photos: First Lady Melania Set to Be Best at Turning Heads

Former model and now First Lady Melania Trump is no stranger to online controversy, with every one of her appearances in the public eye becoming a talking point or a reason to come up with threads of laughable memes.

Here are just a few of the latest stories centring on POTUS Trump’s Slovenia-born wife that have caused a real media frenzy:

1. Nude Photo Leak

Bombshell nude pictures of the presidential wife dating back to a 1996 photoshoot from her distant modelling past saw the light of day just months ahead of the 2016 national election that propelled Donald Trump to the White House.

The dust has hardly settled since then, as a new book released this December attempts to trace back to the incident, claiming that Melania herself suspects Roger Stone, a long-time adviser to Donald Trump, was behind the salacious photo leaks.

2. FLOTUS’ Expenses

The first lady’s expenditures are, no surprise, likewise a matter of concern for big audiences of US taxpayers. For instance, in October, the magazine Quartz cited federal spending files that suggested that Melania’s six-hour stay in Cairo – as part of her children-focused Be Best initiative – had cost the American budget well over $95,000.

Her eye-watering hotel bills – the Ritz Carlton and Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel – for a one-day stay in Toronto last year reached a hefty sum of $174,000; yet, she didn’t even spend the night there, Quartz reported.

3. ‘I Don’t Care’, or Do I?

The first lady’s choice of outfits also typically makes waves in the US and beyond. In one of the most chewed over episodes, FLOTUS wore a garment that engendered a bevy of criticism, not solely from those who usually concern themselves with the first family’s fashion picks.

FLOTUS wore a designer khaki jacket with a print on the back reading: "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight to Texas where she was scheduled to visit a detention camp for immigrant children. The inscription landed Melania in hot water for quite a while, with critics saying that it referred to her alleged careless attitude to the children of illegal Latin American immigrants separated from their families as they attempted to unlawfully cross into the US.

Her spokesperson called out the media for its coverage of the jacket, saying that it bore no hidden message, with the first lady promptly explaining that the wording was targeted at her critics on the left.

"It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me", she said. "And I want to show them that I don't care. You could criticise whatever you wanna say, you can say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right", FLOTUS reasoned.

4. Wardrobe Pick, Again

FLOTUS’ wardrobe choice just recently hit the headlines again, with many taking note of the stitching on her outfit resembling, as some claimed, a skyscraper and plane. Even more so as the photo was taken while the first couple was commemorating the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who used to represent Melania Trump herself, rebuffed the criticism over the coat, saying it “is ridiculous”.

5. Body Double Conspiracy

A conspiracy theory around Melania’s alleged body doubles has seen quite a few supporting jolts over the past two years, with netizens picking up on every video capturing FLOTUS in dark sunglasses, for example, or some movements and gestures that they see as uncharacteristic.

Among the latter is, hilariously, FLOTUS’ clinging to or holding hands with her husband while on state visits abroad or across the country – something that many believe goes against widespread rumours that the first family is on the verge of cracking. For instance, in May, some speculated that the person accompanying Trump to Japan was Melania’s double rather than the first lady herself.

However bizarre it may seem, the theory is largely in tune with some who take Melania beside POTUS for an intel agent.

6. Poor Greta

Melania’s BeBEst campaign even, quite unexpectedly, came in contact with the now much hyped teenage eco-activist Greta Thunberg after POTUS advised the Swede to “chill” a bit and work on her “anger management problem”.

Netizens took aim at Trump’s taunting remarks, calling for his wife to teach him how to treat children in public – a reference to Melania’s BeBest initiative focusing on children’s wellbeing.