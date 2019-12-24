Federal Agents Search Private Jet With Rapper Lil Wayne Aboard - Report

Federal agents obtained a search warrant to inspect the jet after receiving a message about weapons and drugs possibly being transported on board the aircraft.

A private jet with rapper Lil Waine on board was stopped by federal agents at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday, Miami Herald reported citing law enforcement sources.

The federal agents, including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and also Miami-Dade police, boarded the plane to search for drugs and guns that the aircraft was reportedly transporting.

A senior law enforcement source told @CBSMiami Dwayne Carter Jr’s (Lil Wayne) private plane was searched for drugs and a gun in Miami-Dade. Arrests are expected to follow, according to the source. Unclear where the rapper is located. — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) December 24, 2019

There were no reports about any of the passengers being charged or questioned in connection with the federal search.

The famous rapper commonly known as Weezy was onboard the Gulfstream G-V, which was traveling from Miami to California.