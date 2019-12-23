US Senator Suggests Cutting Aid to Foreign Countries 'For Any Reason'

"The fact is, everyone in Washington is just mad President [Donald] Trump didn't want to spend more of your money on foreign aid", Paul said via Twitter.
Paul said Trump usually makes decisions based on his instincts, which on foreign policy he described as "pretty good".
That reminds me of some of my favorite waste report grievances - your government is terrible and you should really have a lot of problems how you spend it.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019
Trump is currently facing a pending impeachment trial in the US Senate after the House of Representatives voted last week to charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of justice for allegedly withholding security assistance to Ukraine.military aid for Ukraine as leverage.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
