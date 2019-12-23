Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Listed Asian, Middle Eastern and Indian Billionaires as White – Report

This year, the 70-year-old Democrat and fierce opponent of President Trump apologised for her decades-old claim that she was Native American, specifically a Cherokee. Warren even took a DNA test to prove her alleged heritage, a move that prompted a strong backlash even from among her allies.

In a now deleted graphic, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has allegedly classified billionaires of Middle Eastern, Asian, and Indian descent as white, claimed Lee Fang, an investigative journalist for The Independent. The reporter posted a screen of a graphic from the senator’s website on his Twitter account, which showed the top 400 richest Americans by race. The graphic was divided into three categories – black, white and Latino (Warren’s campaign uses the term Latinx) – but it said only six of the wealthiest US citizens were non-white.

I'm not sure how this list was compiled, but since there are several Asian Americans on the 400 wealthiest list in the US, it seems Elizabeth Warren's campaign lists them as "white" https://t.co/rJm2OATEE7 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 21, 2019

​However Warren’s website based its graphic on Forbes’ list of wealthiest Americans and hence it identified at least 14 billionaires of Indian, Asian and Middle Eastern descent as white - for example Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay and son of Iranian immigrants, who is ranked 36th on the list of Forbes or Indian-American billionaire Kavitark Ram Shriram, who is ranked 370th.

The Daily Caller has contacted Warren’s campaign over the issue, but it has not responded. Instead, the campaign has deleted the graphic from the website.

Meanwhile, netizens blasted the Democrat for misleading statistics.

​Some even alleged that the Democrats are playing the race card.

​Others blamed the campaign for using the term Latinx to describe Latinos, which is allegedly not appreciated in the community.

​Other social media users poked fun at Warren’s highly disputed claim that she was a Cherokee.

