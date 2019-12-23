Superheroic Plan B: Pattinson Chuckles He’ll Work in Porn if He Fails as Batman

The English actor has revealed why incoming questions about his landmark role get under his skin so much, also specifying what his professional plan B would be if something goes wrong.

Matt Reeves’ long-awaited comic The Batman has recently seen its first rehearsals and film star Robert Pattinson, who made a name for himself starring in Twilight, has emotionally shared in an interview with The Guardian what he would potentially do if his Batman does not meet the mark.

When asked directly what would ensue in the worst-case scenario, he giggled a bit before replying: “Porn. But art-house porn”, he hurried to note.

He also revealed that he was sick and tired of the perennial questions about his role, stressing that he would prefer to set about filming at long last.

"I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet", he explained.

Although he agreed that the Batman role would require a lot to live up to, he “felt a connection to it, I don’t know why” arguing “there is no harsher critic of” himself than himself.

He earlier detailed to The New York Times why he doesn’t consider Batman to be a superhero, but rather a “complicated character".

"I don’t think I could ever play a real hero—there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one", he reasoned, further explaining why exactly he appreciates the director, “dope character” Matt Reeves:

“His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character”, Pattinson, who also shined brightly but shortly as Cedric Diggory, killed in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, shared.

Pattinson's nomination for the DC Universe's Caped Crusader role caused a whole frenzy online, with vampire jokes flooding social networks. Many drew parallels between the Twilight star and macho-man Ben Affleck who appeared as the iconic DC Comics hero in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League”.

The Batman is expected to be a box office hit in June 2021.