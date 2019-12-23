Register
    A participant wears a Trump Make America Great Again yarmulke as they attend a White House Hanukkah reception

    Trump Congratulates Jewish Community on Beginning of Hanukkah

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    The White House issued a statement devoted to the beginning of the Hanukkah celebration. US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in a statement sent warm wishes to people of the Jewish faith across the globe.

    "...Today, the relationship between the United States and Israel, one of our most cherished allies and friends, is stronger than ever. We will continue to stand with the Jewish people in defending the God-given right to worship freely and openly. As our Jewish brothers and sisters gather around the menorah each night, we pray for a memorable and blessed celebration of the Festival of Lights. May the light of the menorah and the fellowship of family and friends fill your hearts with happiness and a renewed sense of faith", the statement said.

    ​Hanukkah lasts for eight days, this year beginning on 22 December and ending 30 December.

    Hanukkah commemorates the ancient Jewish victory over the Seleucid monarchy. According to legend, in the 2nd century B.C., the Greeks captured Judea and forced the Jews to renounce their faith, while defiling the Temple of Jerusalem. According to the story, the Jews rebelled, freed Jerusalem and rededicated the temple.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida
    © REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
    American Jewish Groups Slam Trump for 'Anti-Semitism', Calls 'to Love Israel More'
    In the story, Soldiers sought to light a golden lamp to celebrate the rededication, but discovered that the oil had been defiled. Only a very small jug of unpolluted oil, enough for one night, remained. According to legend, a miracle caused the oil to last for eight days.

    The holiday is observed by kindling the lights on the Menorah, a unique candelabrum with eight candleholders in one row, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. One candle is lit each day of the eight-day holiday.

    Hanukkah symbolizes the unification of the Jewish people and the desire to bring miracle, light and joy to family, friends, neighbors and all nations throughout the world.

