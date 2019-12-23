Register
01:09 GMT +323 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, then state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May Court House, speaks at a Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting in Trenton, N.J. Drew, who has long opposed House Democrats' impeachment effort, discussed switching parties in a meeting with President Donald Trump, an administration official said Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

    Political Defector Van Drew Says Fellow Dems Tried to Threaten Him into Voting to Impeach Trump

    © AP Photo / Mel Evans
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107757/97/1077579712.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912231077725514-political-defector-van-drew-says-fellow-dems-tried-to-threaten-him-into-voting-to-impeach-trump/

    The former Democrat said he mulled his change of allegiance for some time, but acknowledged he snapped after a county leader tried to threaten him into voting in favor of the controversial presidential impeachment.

    US Representative Jeff Van Drew on Sunday defended his switch from Democrat to Republican, saying he had considered the move for some time, but the impeachment of President Donald Trump was his “tipping point,” Fox News reported.

    "There has always been something in my career that let me know it’s time for a change,” Van Drew said. "The final sign for me was, oddly enough, when one of the county chairmen said ‘you have to vote for impeachment. And that ‘If you don’t, you won’t be able to run in my county.’”

    “It’s not his county, it’s everybody’s county,” the Representative noted. 

    Van Drew lambasted fellow Democrats for initiating the impeachment inquiry based on what he considers “weak” and “thin” arguments. 

    “This impeachment is a weak, thin impeachment,” he said, according to Fox. “It’s been a long, dark shadow on our country.”

    Van Drew added that the impeachment is only widening divisions in an already deeply polarized nation.

    “We are supposed to be there for the American people and not for political bickering,” he commented. “It harms our country and it fractures us more.”

    Last week, Van Drew met with Trump following his announcement to become a Republican. 

    "Jeff will be joining the Republican Party", Trump announced during an appearance with Van Drew on Thursday. The two politicians shook hands, and Trump called Van Drew a "tremendous asset to the party", telling him, "I'm with you all the way".

    During his tenure as a Democrat, however, Van Drew was far from being the blind Trump supporter. Out of 659 votes in the current Congress, only slightly less than 50 percent of Van Drew’s votes were in accordance with Republicans, according to Fox.

    Following his announcement, several members of Van Drew’s caucus accused him of switching parties as a means of saving his bid for re-election, the Fox report says, citing an internal Dem party poll, which revealed that 58 percent of primary voters in Van Drew's 2nd Congressional District wanted to nominate another candidate. Five of his aides reportedly resigned from Van Drew’s office following the announcement.

    Related:

    How Impeachment Became A Political Weapon in Modern US Politics
    Twitter Erupts as Trump Proposes Impeaching Pelosi Over 'Quid Pro Quo With the Senate'
    'They've Awoken the Beast': Twitter Split as Ivanka Claims Trump is ‘Energised' by Impeachment Fight
    Trump Impeachment: Whoever Proves to Be Less Political Wins the 2020 Election, Analyst Says
    Tags:
    impeachment, Jeff Van Drew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Feel It in the Air: Holiday Spirit Endows Capitals Worldwide With Sparkling Looks
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse