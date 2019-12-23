Photos: Heavy Fog and Ice Sees Dozens Critically Injured in Massive 63-Vehicle Pileup in Virginia

Reports said that overcrowding was so tight that some cars pushed other cars off the road, while opposite lanes were shut down due to rubbernecking at the massive pileup.

A massive multiple-vehicle collision took place on the I-64 interstate highway at the Queens Creek bridge in York County east of Virginia, United States, on Sunday morning because of thick fog and ice, leaving dozens with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The number of vehicles that took part in the massive crash was estimated at 63 and the number of victims transported to local hospitals was said to be 35, some of whom were suffering life-threatening injuries. There were no repotred deaths, according to state police.

12:30 UPDATE: #VSP investigation continues into 63-vehicle chain reax crashes impacting east & west I64 in #York County. 35 transported for treatment. No fatalities reported. Continue to folo @511statewideva for detour info. @YorkPoquosonSO @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/UFZ2oK3f2U — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019

The massive chain reaction, which occurred about 50 miles east of the city of Richmond, closed westbound lanes of the highway. Authorities said that eastbound lanes were also closed due to rubber-necking at the many crashes. Both directions were reopened later in the day, following the huge cleanup.

60+ vehicles were involved in this crash along I-64 in Virginia 😳😳 35 people were hospitalized, per @VSPPIO pic.twitter.com/XLrnschNhr — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 22, 2019

Virginia State Police are investigating the causes for the massive pileup at Queens Creek bridge.