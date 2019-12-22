Register
16:03 GMT +322 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Torture

    The CIA Says That It Loves Winter. It Also Loves Torture, Edward Snowden Reminds

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105332/23/1053322392.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912221077718633-the-cia-says-that-it-loves-winter-it-also-loves-torture-edward-snowden-reminds/

    A 2014 US Congressional report revealed multiple instance of torture at CIA-run detention facilities. The agency’s current director, Gina Haspel aka ‘Bloody Gina’, was in charge of a black site in Thailand where the outrageous abuse of detainees was also exposed.

    “It’s *snow secret* that we love winter,” the Central Intelligence Agency tweeted on Saturday to mark the arrival of the first snow of the season.

    “It’s *snow secret* you tortured Gul Rahman for weeks at a black site, then chained him naked to a concrete floor until he died in the near-winter cold,” replied Edward Snowden.

    Gul Rahman was a suspected Al-Qaeda operative who died at a secret Afghan CIA prison, known as Cobalt or Salt Pit, in November 2002 a month after his arrest. His guilt was never determined.

    The circumstances of his death were to remain secret until 2014, when a report by the Senate Intelligence Committee revealed that Rahman had died from hypothermia after he was shackled to the wall of his cell and forced to rest on the bare concrete floor without pants. According to the report, Rahman had previously been subjected to “enhanced interrogation techniques”, a delicate euphemism for torture, which included sleep deprivation, isolation, and cold showers.

    The same investigation found that detainees at other CIA facilities were waterboarded (a simulation of drowning), put in ice water baths, beaten while blind-folded, and had pureed food forcibly infused into them rectally.

    Around the time of Gul Rahman’s detention, current CIA chief Gina Haspel was appointed to oversee the agency’s black site in Thailand, code-named Cat’s Eye, which housed people suspected of having links to Al-Qaeda.

    That site later became known as the place where alleged Al-Qaeda operatives Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri and Abu Zubaydah were routinely waterboarded, confined in coffin-shaped boxes, and slammed against concrete walls. During one waterboarding session, Abu Zubaydah became “completely unresponsive, with bubbles rising through his open, full mouth”. He later lost an eye while still in CIA custody.

    Haspel never acknowledged her role in the tortures, and US officials have denied her involvement despite media reports stating the opposite (some of the interrogations took place after she took over as head of the site, according to reporting by The New York Times).

    Last year, Haspel’s responsibility was confirmed after the release of classified CIA cables from the site dated 2002 under a Freedom of Information Act request. Her name was redacted in the documents, but it is understood that she either wrote or authorised them because she was responsible for all communications with headquarters. Not a single CIA agent or contractor has ever been charged for torture.

    Tags:
    United States, Gina Haspel, Al-Qaeda, Gul Rahman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Roscosmos Unveils Its Pin-up Calendar Let's Go to Space
    Beauties in Orbit: Roscosmos Unveils Its 2020 Pin-Up Calendar
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse