Trump Says US Achieves Trade Talks 'Breakthrough' With China

Earlier in December, the Trump administration announced that it had reached a phase one deal with China to resolve in part their 17-month long trade war that had sparked hundreds of billions of dollars of tit-for-tat tariffs which have hurt the two giant economies and world growth.

US President Donald Trump, while speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, said that the US and China would sign the Phase One trade deal "very shortly".

"We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly", Trump announced.

On Friday, Trump praised a "very good talk" during a phone call that he recently had with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The agreement on the so-called "phase one" trade deal - a part of a larger American-Chinese bilateral trade agreement - was reached last week following a 17-month tariff war.

"Phase one" stipulates an adjustment of US tariffs on Chinese goods significantly but would be maintaining 25 percent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports. The deal also requires China to increase its purchases of US products and services by at least $200 billion over the next two years.

The agreement also reportedly affects tariff relief on agricultural purchases and certain structural changes to intellectual property and technology issues.

The world’s two leading economies have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what US President Donald Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and non-competitive behavior from China. China has denied such claims, saying that the trade row is not beneficial to either side or the world economy. The standoff translated into tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs on imported goods between the countries.

Analysts and government officials from many nations routinely cite the US-China trade war as one of the key reasons behind a global economic slowdown.