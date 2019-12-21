Photos: Railroad Freight Cars Plunge into Potomac River in West Virginia

The CSX Transportation Company, which operates the train and tracks, said the cars derailed into the Potomac River while the train was crossing a bridge at Harpers Ferry, heading towards Maryland.

Two cars of a freight train derailed on early Saturday morning into the Potomac River near the town of Harper's Ferry in West Virginia, United States, damaging a picturesque walking bridge in the National Park.

Drone photo of today’s freight train derailment in Harper’s Ferry. Photo credit: Tim Drone. pic.twitter.com/3MgPm2Kelk — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) December 21, 2019

Authorities said that there were no injuries, as nobody was on board the freight train except the conductor, and the train was pulling empties, according to Fox 5 TV station.

“Two of the five cars slid into the Potomac River. All five cars were empty and there were no hazardous materials involved and no injuries as a result of the derailment. CSX appreciates the swift response of the West Virginia and Maryland first responders,” CSX Transportation said early Saturday.

Officials said that the reason behind the derailment of the cars is still unclear, but investigations have begun.

Information about the train derailment at Harpers Ferry today:https://t.co/VdDVcp3xwa



NPS Photos/T. Troxel pic.twitter.com/N0UH2rV7ls — Harpers Ferry NHP (@HarpersFerryNPS) December 21, 2019

midland backpack, pic.twitter.com/yFPsV1qIJW — World Trending News (@WorldTrendingN2) December 21, 2019

Way too early to speculate what happened, but having covered numberous train derailments, I can’t ever recall seeing this.. cars seperated entirely from their wheels left ON the track. pic.twitter.com/kTrhkcNSnt — Van Applegate (@vbagate) December 21, 2019