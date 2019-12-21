Soros’ Meddling in Prosecutors’ Elections May Worsen Crime in the US, AG Barr Reportedly Warns

The attorney general reportedly claimed that Soros relies on a combination of low voter turnout and sizeable financial contributions to the candidates of his choice to achieve his goals.

US Attorney General William Barr warned that the influence exerted by George Soros in prosecutor elections across the United States may have a detrimental effect on law enforcement in the states where candidates bankrolled by the billionaire prevail, Fox News reports.

During an interview on “The Story”, Barr claimed that Soros allegedly banks on a usually low voter turnout in “largely Democratic” primary elections, as well as on generous financial contributions to the candidates of his choice.

"There's this recent development [where] George Soros has been coming in, in largely Democratic primaries where there has not been much voter turnout and putting in a lot of money to elect people who are not very supportive of law enforcement and don't view the office as bringing to trial and prosecuting criminals but pursuing other social agendas," the attorney general warned.

Barr noted that such victorious candidates, in his opinion, have not given “the proper support to the police”, adding that this trend may lead to “more violent crime” and to law enforcement officers possibly re-evaluating the relationship between themselves and the leadership of their municipalities.

"They can either stop policing or they can move to a jurisdiction (that's) more hospitable. We could find ourselves in a position that communities that are not supporting the police may not get the police protection they need," Barr remarked.

As the media outlet points out, the attorney general’s warning comes after two prosecutorial candidates in Virginia managed to prevail in local Democratic primaries after receiving generous contributions to their election campaigns from Soros' Justice and Public Safety PAC, with said financial aid size vastly surpassing the amount of money raised by their opponents.