‘A Little Razzle Dazzle’: US Man Installs Christmas Decoration Claiming Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself

After convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August, several conspiracy theories emerged to suggest that someone could have murdered the 66-year-old before he could testify against his high-profile friends.

New Jersey resident Kevin Gibson has installed a Christmas light decoration near his house which includes a popular meme claiming that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn’t not commit a suicide, the website NJ.com reports.

“These lights didn't hang themselves... and neither did Epstein,” the decoration’s display reads.

Gibson, who described himself as “not very political”, wrote on his Facebook page that his Christmas lights were “boring” which is why he decided to add “a little razzle dazzle”.

He is known for having installed topical and meme-heavy Christmas decorations at his home in Lacey Township for the last three years.

Gibson told NJ.com that despite the fact that he picked the controversial meme this year, he has got “mostly great feedback”.

“Here and there somebody said it isn’t appropriate for the holidays but you always have one,” he added.

When asked if he believed in Epstein’s suicide, Gibson seemed to hint that he sticks to conspiracy theories, saying “Is Eli (Manning) starting this Sunday?”

In July, Epstein was arrested for the alleged sex trafficking of underage girls at his mansion. While pleading not guilty, he was facing up to 45 years in jail if convicted.

The convicted sex abuser had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his controversial death in custody.

Even though investigators insist that the 66-year-old billionaire financier committed suicide by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on 10 August, a spate of conspiracy theories claim that he was murdered before he could testify against his group of high-profile friends, such as former US President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.