US Judge Postpones Trial of Parkland School Shooter Until Summer 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On 9 December, the shooter's defence asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer of Florida's Broward County to delay the trial, originally scheduled on 27 January, to give the lawyers more time to prepare.

A US judge has delayed until summer 2020 the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who stands accused of killing 17 people in a Florida high school last year, the New York Post newspaper reported.

"This case is going to be tried this summer at some point," Scherer said, as quoted by the newspaper.

On 14 February 2018, a gunman killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, one of the worst in a spate of school shootings in the United States.

The shooting reignited public debate about the necessity of stricter regulation of firearms in the US, with advocates of gun control often accusing politicians, including the US president, of being "bought" by the NRA and protecting their interests. The US was rocked by numerous mass shootings throughout 2018.