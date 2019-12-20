PCU John F. Kennedy is a US aircraft carrier that is currently under construction and is set to be commissioned in 2022. The vessel was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries, America’s largest military shipbuilding company.

Defence Blog has posted a fast-motion Facebook video in which the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier is seen leaving the dock on Monday, nine days after it was christened at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The vessel travelled from Dry Dock 12 to Pier 3 down the James River in the state of Virginia with the help of six tugboats.

The aircraft carrier is now expected to be retrofitted at the pier and prepared for trials in the coming two years.

Earlier this month, the vessel was christened at a ceremony attended by Caroline Kennedy, the ship's sponsor, who broke a bottle of wine on the carrier's hull as part of the christening ritual. The ship was named in honour of Kennedy's father, former US President John F. Kennedy.