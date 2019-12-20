US Democratic Party Warns Supporters of 'Disinformation' from Russia's RT and Sputnik

The party urges readers and viewers to get information only from "reputable" sources of quality journalism.

The US Democratic National Committee has published a list of recommendations on how to combat online disinformation.

This list of "tips and additional resources" mentions Russian "propaganda outlets like RT & Sputnik."

"Don’t let yourself be manipulated. Be aware of Russian propaganda outlets like RT & Sputnik and educate yourself on Russian propaganda lines," the text on the committee's website says.

Apart from this, the recommendations include "reading longer works documenting disinformation and propaganda", such as George Orwell's 1984 and Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election by the US Department of Justice.

The authors of this list of recommendations name what they believe to be reliable sources of information: the Senate Intelligence Committee, reports on disinformation by Harvard and Oxford, and some others.

Earlier this month, the European Values Centre for Security Policy think tank unveiled a report headlined Kremlin Watch Strategy for Countering Hostile Russian Interference, calling on European countries not to view RT and Sputnik as "free press" outlets and to ban its journalists from attending press conferences.

In October 2017, the organisation published a list of 2,327 US, British and European politicians, diplomats and military officials who had previously talked to RT. The list features Donald Trump, John McCain and Boris Johnson. According to Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, the publication of that list changed absolutely nothing. She added that the organisation was founded in the Czech republic and receives donations from different sources, including the British Foreign Ministry and the US embassy in Prague.