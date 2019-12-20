Science For the Win: On-Stage Experiment Gains Biochemist from Virginia Miss America 2020 Crown

The new Miss America, who already has two undergraduate degrees, is currently getting her doctorate degree in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Camille Schrier, a biochemist from Virginia, has been crowned Miss America 2020 after conducting an on-stage scientific experiment in front of the jury.

​The twenty-four-year-old scientist donning a lab coat and performed the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide, pouring a catalyst into flasks with tinted hydrogen peroxide which caused it to gush out of the receptacles in colourful streams.

The newly-crowned Miss America confessed that she hoped to "break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020".

Schrier received a $50,000 scholarship for her victory.