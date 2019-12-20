Science For the Win: On-Stage Experiment Gains Biochemist from Virginia Miss America 2020 Crown

Camille Schrier, a biochemist from Virginia, has been crowned Miss America 2020 after conducting an on-stage scientific experiment in front of the jury.
.@MissAmerica can be a scientist because a scientist IS NOW #MissAmerica2020!! 👩🔬👸 Congratulations to @VT_alumni @MissAmericaVA — you've made @VT_Science, #HokieNation, and #WomenInSTEM everywhere so proud. 😭 🥳 https://t.co/1Ubxp29yaa pic.twitter.com/57eTxkpjz3— Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) December 20, 2019
The twenty-four-year-old scientist donning a lab coat and performed the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide, pouring a catalyst into flasks with tinted hydrogen peroxide which caused it to gush out of the receptacles in colourful streams.
The newly-crowned Miss America confessed that she hoped to "break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020".
Schrier received a $50,000 scholarship for her victory.
